Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $49.33

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.78.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
