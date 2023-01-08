Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $49.33

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

