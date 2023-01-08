Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Price Target at C$27.25

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76. In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$25.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.40.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

