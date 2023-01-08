Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) PT at $107.33

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.06 per share, with a total value of $1,009,035.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares in the company, valued at $258,060,438.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and sold 43,850 shares valued at $3,488,774. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

DUOL stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of -0.29.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

