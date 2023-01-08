BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $5.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BlackBerry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.52 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.