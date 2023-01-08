Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $7.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Riskified Stock Performance

RSKD stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $723.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Riskified by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Riskified by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Riskified by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

