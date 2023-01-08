Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Target Price at $16.13

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.06.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.