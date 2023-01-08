Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Target Price at $16.13

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman purchased 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 341,545 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.06.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.