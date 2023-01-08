Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 1,510 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,510 ($18.19) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.04) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($18.98) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,525 ($18.37).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,432.20 ($17.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,421.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,473.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48).

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,851.81). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,906 shares of company stock worth $4,146,362.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

