Mizuho Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.33.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

