Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £108 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($130.12) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a £125 ($150.60) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.73) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £118 ($142.17) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £115.45 ($139.10).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at £117.82 ($141.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £182.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,220.95. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a one year high of £118.08 ($142.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is £110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is £107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.