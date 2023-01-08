Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.19) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($57.83) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,082.31 ($49.18).

Unilever Stock Up 0.0 %

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,201.50 ($50.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,122.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,991.36. The stock has a market cap of £106.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,154.62. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.20).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

