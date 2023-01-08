AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £118 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £118 ($142.17) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($130.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £118 ($142.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £115.45 ($139.10).

LON:AZN opened at £117.82 ($141.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of £110.87 and a 200-day moving average of £107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,220.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a twelve month high of £118.08 ($142.27).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

