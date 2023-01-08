The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $10.21 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $10.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.43. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2024 earnings at $45.25 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.38.

GS opened at $348.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $404.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

