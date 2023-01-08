Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Clorox Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clorox in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Clorox stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $142.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Clorox by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

