Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s FY2024 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.47.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $328.70 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $535.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

