FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Issued By Leede Jones Gab (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million.

QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.58 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.65 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

