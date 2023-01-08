Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) & Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Head to Head Survey

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products -19.82% -70.44% -31.16% Bone Biologics N/A 7,587.33% 7,258.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.45, indicating that its stock price is 345% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Bone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.15 -$5.36 million ($1.34) -0.77 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allied Healthcare Products and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 821.00%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Allied Healthcare Products on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products. It also provides medical gas equipment, which includes construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients in hospital rooms, operating theaters, and intensive care areas; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers emergency medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products, such as demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products that include spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

