Comparing Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kidpik $21.83 million 0.27 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.74

Risk and Volatility

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kidpik.

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.67, indicating that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Airborne Wireless Network and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kidpik has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 800.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kidpik beats Airborne Wireless Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

