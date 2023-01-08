GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Head to Head Review

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GigaCloud Technology and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 1 0 2.00

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.45%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential downside of 19.87%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -8.51% -481.23% -21.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.62 N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.45 -$1.01 billion ($1.41) -4.25

GigaCloud Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

