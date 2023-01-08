StockNews.com Upgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to “Buy”

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of AVNW opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

