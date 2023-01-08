AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Raised to $12.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AvidXchange from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 11.17.

AVDX stock opened at 9.29 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 13.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.34.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

