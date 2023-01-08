Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APDN. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.65 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.53.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
