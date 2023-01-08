Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APDN. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.65 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Articles

