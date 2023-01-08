AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $23.23 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $660.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.