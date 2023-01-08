AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.