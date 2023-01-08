Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s current price.

ALGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,041.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,089,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 917,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 117,036 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

