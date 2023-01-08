Wolfe Research Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $225.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.18. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

