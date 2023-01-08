StockNews.com Upgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to “Strong-Buy”

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $1,370,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,482.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $1,370,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,482.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $399,860.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $3,524,933. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.