Raymond James Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

ALGT opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

