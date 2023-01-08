Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Buy

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGSGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 32.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,041.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

