Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Buy

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 32.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
