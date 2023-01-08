Head to Head Comparison: Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) versus Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Rating) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zicix and Biocept’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biocept $61.25 million 0.17 -$2.82 million ($0.98) -0.63

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biocept.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zicix has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.0% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Biocept -32.99% -49.18% -28.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zicix and Biocept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A Biocept 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biocept has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 545.16%. Given Biocept’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than Zicix.

Summary

Biocept beats Zicix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms. The company offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. It also provides cerebrospinal fluid tumor cell and ctDNA and ctRNA testing services to medical oncologists, neuro-oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians; clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations; and RT-PCR testing services for COVID-19. The company has a collaboration with CLEARED4 to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for its customers; and with Protean BioDiagnostics, Inc. to research the ability of its Target Selector molecular assay to determine EGFR status in NSCLC patients. Biocept, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

