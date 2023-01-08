Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $5.49 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Tilray by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 72,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.