Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $87.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

