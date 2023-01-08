Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $87.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric
In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.