Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $58.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOSSY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the company from €44.00 ($46.81) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($56.38) to €49.00 ($52.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.20. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

