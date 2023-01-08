Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price at $15.09

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBX stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

