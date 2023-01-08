Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Target Price at C$116.56

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

PBH stock opened at C$86.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$130.00.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.4999996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.