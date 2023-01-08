GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $8.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GoPro by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 489,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 2,071.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 368,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $818.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

