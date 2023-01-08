Brokerages Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) PT at $100.80

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.80.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $85.01 on Thursday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. ASGN had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

