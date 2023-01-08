Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $23.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several brokerages have commented on IMUX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joerg Neermann purchased 18,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $43,320 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunic Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the first quarter worth $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

IMUX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading

