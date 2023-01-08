Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after purchasing an additional 684,503 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 688,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter.

TVTX opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

