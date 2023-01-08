Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $637.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $647.17.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $601.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.96. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $638.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $4,193,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.