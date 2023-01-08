Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

