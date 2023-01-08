Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives $689.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $689.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.45) to GBX 499 ($6.01) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Redrow Stock Performance

RDWWF stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Redrow has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

