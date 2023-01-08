Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) PT at $7.05

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at WW International

In other news, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 63,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 63,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,175.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 103,935 shares of company stock valued at $417,386 over the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International Stock Up 4.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of WW International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. WW International had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Recommended Stories

