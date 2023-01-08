Brokers Offer Predictions for Sono-Tek Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

SOTK opened at $6.43 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of -0.25.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 38.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sono-Tek

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $82,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $26,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,740 shares of company stock valued at $132,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.