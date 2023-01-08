Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagate Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

