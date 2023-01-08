FY2024 EPS Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Energizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NYSE:ENR opened at $36.97 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after buying an additional 374,567 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after buying an additional 132,661 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

