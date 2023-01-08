Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Safran SA’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Safran in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Safran’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($124.47) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($148.94) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Safran has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

