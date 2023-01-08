Harrow Health, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Harrow Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Price Performance

Shares of HROW stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.24. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Insider Transactions at Harrow Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,367.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,367.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $7,253,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $2,137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 360.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 104,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.