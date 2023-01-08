Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.67 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%.

Generac Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.08. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Generac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

