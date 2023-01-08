Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Decreased by KeyCorp

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $34.13 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $105.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 33.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Totem Point Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 240,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.35%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

