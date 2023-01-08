Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Reduced by Analyst

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $55.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

